Part of Canterbury Collection from Legacy Classic|Crafted from poplar solids and rustic birch veneers|Natural white finish|Includes Slat Roll|Bed is available in Twin & Full Sizes|.The Canterbury Collection by Legacy Classic, has a timeless look that will appeal to all ages. Clean lines combined with classic shapes, allow this collection to work with any design style. The Natural White and Bright Nickel hardware give this collection a brightness that makes any room feel light and airy. Transitional details in the headboard and footboard and bun feet of the Canterbury Natural White Full Panel Bed With Dual Side Storage lend a simple and elegant look to this piece. If you are looking for style and quality, look no further than the Canterbury Collection.