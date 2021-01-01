From bokara rug co., inc.
Canterbury Abstract Hand Knotted Beige/Blue Area Rug
Features:RectangleHand-KnottedLuxuryMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Beige/BluePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Global InspiredRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: NoDimensions:Rug Size: 9'1" x 12'2"Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 115Overall Width - Side to Side: 109Overall Length - End to End: 146Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No