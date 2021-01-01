From nyx professional makeup
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation, 24h Full Coverage Matte Finish - Neutral Tan
Matte Liquid Foundation: Lightweight, waterproof and highly pigmented, NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation is a long wearing waterproof liquid foundation that comes in a wide range of flattering tones that don’t transfer Long Lasting: Every creamy liquid shade glides on smooth, delivering matte coverage that stays true up to 24 hours; This overachiever also works to control shine and mattify your complexion all day Face From Foundation To Finish: Complete your makeup look with our full line of NYX Professional Makeup face products to aid in color correction and coverage from blush, bronzer, foundations and contouring concealer to palettes and powders Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more