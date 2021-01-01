NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop 24hr Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, Matte Finish, Waterproof, Nutmeg

Nutmeg (CSWSF16.5) - medium deep with cool undertoneA longwearing liquid foundation that keeps your skin looking flawlessly matte all-day long. Choose from 45 carefully calibrated shades.Provides buildable coverage with a velvety-matte finish and wears for up to 24 hours.For a foundation that provides so much coverage, the waterproof, vegan formula itself is shockingly lightweight. In other words, it delivers the goods minus the baggage.After prepping face with Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Matte Primer, apply and blend foundation using the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation Brush or your fingers.