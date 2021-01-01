Advertisement
Free People Can't Stop The Feeling Skirt in Ivory. - size S (also in L, XS) Free People Can't Stop The Feeling Skirt in Ivory. - size S (also in L, XS) Poly blend. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Elasticized back waist. Tulip hem with front slit detail. Glitter embellishment throughout. Skirt measures approx 16 in length to shortest hem and 40.5 in length to longest hem. Imported. FREE-WQ238. OB1234113. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.