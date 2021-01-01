Cannon Valley Upholstered Back Counter Stool Set of 2

Part of Cannon Valley CollectionFrame crafted from acacia solids and veneersMedium cool toned finishLightly distressedDistinctly contemporary feelSturdy constructionClean lines.Distressed with an air of industrial history, Jofran Cannon Valley Collection is a beautiful tribute to the past while maintaining a distinctly contemporary feel. Apothecary hardware add to the character of these pieces, while sturdy construction, clean lines, and ample storage make Cannon Valley a wonderful add to any home. This collection features media, occasional, and casual dining pieces.