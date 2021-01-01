Cannes Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 5060PN-WG)

The Cannes Pendant Light from Visual Comfort uses clean lines and sharp angles to form a majestic, statement-worthy piece for the home. Shaped like a perfect, opulent diamond, white glass material contrasts beautifully with the thin metal framing. A series of chainlinks drop from a detailed finial and provide additional visual appeal. Four lamps rest within the piece, sending out an even layer of light that elegantly diffuses through the shade. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Diamond. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel