Sauder Cannery Bridge L-Shaped Desk, Mystic Oak Finish
Looking for a simple way to beautify your home office? Well we've got just the solution for you! Add beautiful style along with a tremendous amount of work space with this L-shaped desk from the Cannery Bridge collection. It's spacious, L-shaped top surface provides you with all the space you need for your must-have desk essentials like your laptop, phone, and a cup full of pens. Don't worry, there is always space for your coffee mug too. It features a large file drawer with full extension slides to hold letter-size hanging files so you can keep all your important documents organized. It also features an open shelf and a large lower shelf for additional storage of miscellaneous office supplies. The grommet holes and pass throughs provide you with a place to conveniently organize and hide all your wires. Finished on all sides in Mystic Oak, this stunning desk will give your home office the makeover its been needing.