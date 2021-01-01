From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Cannas Giant Black Knight Bulbs (Set of 6)
Advertisement
As flamboyant as their tropical American ancestry, Cannas are among the most colorful summer bulbs with ruffled spikes tapering to refined buds, boasting immense, paddle shaped leaves. Their great reedy canes and palmy foliage make for large, magnificent plants, yielding blooms all summer long for long lasting curb appeal. They are deer resistant and appear most dramatic when grouped in masses. These are fast growers with large flowers. Black Knight grows strong, tall stems with maroon like colored leaves and scarlet red blooms.