From white flower farm
Canna 'Pretoria' in Milano Tapered Planter
You might choose the Canna ‘Pretoria’ Lily for the colossal marmalade flowers that unfold from its merlot-tinted stems, but you’ll find yourself as drawn to its showy tropical foliage, in alternating stripes of ivory and vibrant emerald green. Known also as the Bengal Tiger Lily, this exquisite flower works well planted in mass, but offers singular beauty in a container. This heat- and humidity-loving Canna is extremely sensitive to frost: Plant it in a sunny area and enjoy the hummingbirds the ‘Pretoria’ Canna Lily attracts to your garden midsummer through fall. Shipped in Milano Tapered Planter, measures approximately 18" wide x 14½" tall Cannas are tropical and subtropical bulbs from the Americas that are invaluable to the garden in summer and autumn. The flowers range from complex and colorful to simple and subtle, and their large leaves grow from 4–10′. Provide a warm spot in the sun (at least half a day) and regular watering. Rhizomes may be dug to spend winter indoors in cold climates.For more information on growing Cannas, click on Growing Guide.