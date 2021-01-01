From multipet
Multipet Canine Clean Peppermint Scented Dental Chew Dog Bone Toy, Blue
Advertisement
"Multipet Canine Clean Peppermint Scented Dental Chew Dog Bone Toy combines function and fun by allowing dogs to keep up with dental health, all while enjoying playtime. Made with TPR, the toy is durable for teething puppies and dogs that are gentle chewers. The toy is infused with peppermint which can aid in keeping your dogs breath fresh. It's great for a new puppy or a dog that gets bored easily and can be played with inside and out. The toy is sized for most breeds to enjoy and the shape makes it easy to pick up. Warning: Always supervise your pet when playing with this and other toys. Do not permit your pet to swallow this toy or any part of it. Failure to properly supervise pet could result in serious injury to your pet. Moreover, this product should be inspected periodically for damage. The likeihood of injury to your pet increases if it is playing with a broken or damaged toy. Please discard when worn. Intended for pet use only. Keep out of reach of children."