Canealus Geometric Gray & Cream Area Rug

Enjoy a modern look in your foyer, front room, or family room with this masterfully power-loomed rug. Perfect for a high foot traffic area, the low pile rug layers easily onto your floors, all you need is a rug pad to slip underneath on hard surfaces like tile or hardwood. Designed in a gorgeous Gray, this rug is a contemporary pick that feels soft underfoot. Choose this modern feel in your home, and we’ll ship it rolled directly to your front door. This geometric rug is a stylish, functional, and quality piece to add to your space. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'