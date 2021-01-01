From betsey johnson
Betsey Johnson Candy Corn Bar Necklace
Advertisement
Betsey Johnson knows how to bring a smile to anyone's face! This New York-designed jewelry collection pops with life, color, and all of the fanciful things life has to offer. The Betsey Johnson Candy Corn Bar Necklace features mixed Betsey candy bar with colored stones and crystal stone accents. Chic look with a sophisticated design. Gorgeous and so flattering. Gold tone. Imported. Measurements: Chain Circumference: 14 in Adjuster Length: 3 in Pendant Height: 1 2 in Pendant Width: 3 in Weight: 0.78 oz