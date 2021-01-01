From threshold
Candor Wood and Upholstered Saddle Counter Height Barstool Natural Linen - Threshold
Advertisement
Bring stylish extra seating to your home with the Candor Wood and Upholstered Saddle Counter Stool from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. This elegant counter stool features a natural wood look with a black faux-leather seat for a sharp look that is perfect for any decor scheme. The seat is supported by a wooden frame for reliable support every time. Whether you’re updating your kitchen counter seating or your home bar, this saddle counter stool is sure to liven up any room you place it in. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere. Color: Natural Linen. Pattern: Solid.