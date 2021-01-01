Personalized Planet Candles N/a - Black & White 'This is My Happy Place' Personalized Three-Wick Candle

Black & White 'This is My Happy Place' Personalized Three-Wick Candle. Introduce aromatic atmosphere to your home when you light this scented three-wick candle. The personalized graphic on its jar makes the candle a great gift for a special person in your life. Includes candle and lid (two pieces total) Full graphic text: This is my happy place. (personalized text).4'' W x 3.5'' H14.5 oz.Scent: cozy cabinSoy blend wax / glassShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.