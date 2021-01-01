From candellana candles
Candellana Candles Candlefort Concrete Candle- Modern III- Silver Scent: For Him (5903104818623)
Package includes one scented candle hand poured inside an in-house made concrete vessel. A great centerpiece to have at home to burn and appreciate- it will sure bring a cozy atmosphere among friends, family and guests. Plus, our Scents will make any room incredibly lovely when candle is burnt. Scent “For Him” is inspired by World Famous Perfume Calvin Klein One, which includes notes of Bergamot, Cardamom, Fresh Pineapple, Papaya, Jasmine, Violet, Rose, Nutmeg, Musk. Burns for 40 hours. Our scents are designed through an all-natural ingredient laboratory in France who has a collaboration with excellent perfume brands and aromatherapy studios. Our concrete is designed and shaped through minimalistic processes in house in our studios in Poland and has multiple upcycle uses after the candle is burnt: storage, planting pot, money safe, you name it. Made with renewable wax using a 100% cotton wick. Our candle is kid and pet-friendly because is completely dye and toxin free, so it burns cleaner than any candle you can find. Carefully designed, hand poured and painted in Europe with extreme love and passion! We use 100 pct European raw materials. Please Read "Product Information" below for Precise Candle Size and Weight. Made in Europe.