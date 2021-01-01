From voluspa
Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle at Nordstrom
Advertisement
What it is: A candle presented in a vessel with gorgeous floral designs that take inspiration from the beauty of Japanese art. Fragrance story: Unearth the pure magnificence of the wild fig tree. Rooted down in the dry sun-drenched soil, smooth white bark unfolds with fragrant facets of green leaves. This matriarch of the orchard is crowned with succulent dark fruits, filled with coveted sweet nectar and armed with sophisticated woody stalks. The