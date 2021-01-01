From rockies containers
Rockies Containers Candle-Style 4-Light Nickel Chandelier
Get out of the usual and set the trend with 4-light Candle-Style Chandelier in Nickel finish from AA Warehousing. It can be installed on sloped ceilings and has an adjustable hanging length for your preference. The fixture is dimmable so you can set the just the right atmosphere. Installation is very easy. The components are eco-friendly so you can go green without compromising function. CE certified, UL and cUL listed so you can be sure that safety comes with beauty and purpose. With AA Warehousing Lights you can truly set yourself apart from the rest.