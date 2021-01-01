Candle Lanterns Battery Operated - 8 Inch Decorative Metal Lantern, Flameless Pillar Candles, Flickering Warm White LED Light, Easter / Ramadan Decor,

this set of two Silver Lanterns are cheerful additions to any design scheme. Each lantern is solidly constructed of metal and real glass, and include a working door with adorable sliding clasp closure. At the peak of the arched roof sits a decorative faux ventilator with an attached looped handle. These lanterns are lovely additions to classy floral centerpieces, breezy outdoor weddings, seasonal mantle displays and more. Suitable for home, weddings, churches, restaurants, and events. Perfect for everyday decor!