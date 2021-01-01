From yield
YIELD Castillo Candle at Nordstrom Rack
Advertisement
What it is: This organic coconut-wax candle is inspired by Saint Augustine's welcoming blend of tropical flora, narrow streets and historic architecture. Fragrance story: Inspired by the natural setting of Saint Augustine's Castillo de San Marcos fortress, built in 1672. Today, the coquina fort is a beautiful waterfront gathering place with a strong ocean breeze and wafts of warming firewood in the fall and winter months. Style: Woody and aromatic. Notes: Cypress, salt and smoke. 4" x 2 3/4" 8 oz. 45-50-hour approximate burn time Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; SLS-free; paraffin-free; BPA-free; gluten-free Cruelty-free Vegan Coconut wax/essential oil/fragrance oil/glass Made in the USA