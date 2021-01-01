LR Home Candid Gray Chevron Soft Poly-fill 26 in. x 26 in. Throw Pillow

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This particular addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench with a multicolored approach to the chevron trend adding a subtle enhancement of the design. Prop yourself up in style or just use for eye pleasing interior design. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create without overwhelming a space. Color: Gray.