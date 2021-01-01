From fighting cancer awareness
Cancer Awareness Matter Tote Bag
Are you looking for a loving ribbon Idea for a cancer warrior, fighter or survivor? Perfect design for every human who is fighting against cancer or Cancerous tumor! Great design for every occasion. With this family matching cancer design you support anyone fighting cancer, going through therapy or chemo-therapy! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.