Canavan Disease Family Awareness Friend Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Friend Canavan Disease support, Canavan Disease Niece, Canavan Disease nephew, Canavan Disease son, Canavan Disease daughter, Canavan Disease baby, K12Canavan Disease Friend, Canavan Disease coworker, Canavan Dise 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.