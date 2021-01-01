From wowsome!
Canadian German Shorthaired Pointer Maple Leaf Canada Flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
Patriotic Canadian German Shorthaired Pointer with Maple Leaf Canadian Flag Sunglasses for German Shorthaired Pointer whisperers or Dog lovers who love Canada. Great gift for your best friend on Canadian Independence Day, 1st of July, the Canada Day Great Patriotic Canadian Pride gift for men, women, kids, boys, girls, youth on national holidays. Perfect German Shorthaired Pointer gift idea for Canadian Birthday. Get this dog present for the special Canadian or maple leaf lover in your life! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.