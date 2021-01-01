Canaan Floor Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (680G)

Designed by Jonathan Adler, the Canaan Floor Lamp is a timeless and refined fixture. A square marble base is paired with a fabric shade and metal stem for a mixture of textures and colors. The brass finish gives this floor lamp a timeless element. Provides soft, diffused light ideal for modern living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Brass