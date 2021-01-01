From cb2
Cana Outdoor Corner Chair
Light and breezy design opens up new possibilities for lounging. Designed by Mermelada Estudio, corner chair spotlights an open weave of resin wicker and three oversized off-white cushions in a modern and manageable footprint. Pull two together or pair with the armless chair and ottoman to shape a seating area fit for any outdoor space. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Aluminum tube frame with handwoven resin wicker -Poly foam cushions with off-white polyester covers -Outdoor-safe; cover or store indoors during inclement weather and when not in use -Cover sold separately -Imported