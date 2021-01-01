Can Opener, Kitchen Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Can Opener Manual Smooth Edge Durable Food Safe Cut 3-In-1 Tin Beer Jar Bottle Opener Hand Grip For Sen

How to use the manual can opener?Step 1:Place the can opener metal teeth (the wedge) on the lip of the can.Step 2:Start turning the manual can opener handle when it fits securely.Step 3:Move along the edge of the can while turning the handle.Step 4:Don't need open the can lip completely and lift lid up,then you can enjoy the delicious food.Can Opener Features: Ergonomically Design & Safe Easy Operation,Great Gift Ideal Fashion Shape,Durable Quality,This premium quality 3-in-1 versatile can opener made from high quality food-safe stainless steel, handle built-in bottle opener can be used on tin can, oil can, milk can, round can, square can, water bottle, jar and so on.What is the package include:Can Opener ×1