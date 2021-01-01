Can Opener, Kitchen Durable Stainless Steel Professional Heavy Duty Can Opener Manual Smooth Edge Food Safety Cut 3-In-1 Can Openers Bottle For Senior

Ergonomic and Safe DesignThe ultra-sharp blade pierces and open cans effortlessly and leaves no sharp burr or no metal shavings in your food, making cutting easy, safe and hygienic. The edge of the can are smooth and will not hurt your fingers. Enjoy your food at ease.3-in-1 Manual Can OpenerOpen jar/cans and beer bottles, unscrew bottle caps, pry canned lids. Suitable for a variety of can like beer, canned fish, metal cans, milk powder cans, canned pet food and occasions like kitchen, restaurant, outdoor picnics, camping .Easy To Clean and OrganizedThe manual can opener is made of food-grade stainless steel, making sure 100% food safety. The reinforced, premium heavy stainless steel will not rust, break and bend after long time daily use.