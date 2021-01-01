From cerno
Camur LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (07-210-W-27P1)
The Camur LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno is subtly unique and simple, an experiment in reductionism that must be experienced to be appreciated. The gentle curve appears from the bottom just the same as it does from the side, and the interplay between the two perspectives is certain to intrigue. The integrated energy efficient light source is fully dimmable with a TRIAC or ELV Dimmer, perfect for illuminating modern office and hospitality spaces. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Oiled Walnut