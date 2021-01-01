From cambro
Cambro Camtray® Serving Tray
Advertisement
The durable, all-purpose tray is the worldwide industry standard – offering long-lasting service, lightweight construction, and colors for brand value in any market. Engineered with high-impact fiberglass, the rectangular tray is ideal for casual dining, food courts, and cafeterias. Reinforced edges ensure this tray is chip and crack resistant for the fastest-paced industries. For quick, hygienic drying, the tray is also equipped with secure stacking lugs for proper airflow. Invest in your meal service experience with a classic, unmatched tray solution!