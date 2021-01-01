Camryn Solid Wood Storage Lift-Top Coffee Table

Ground your living room in mid-century style and storage with this lift-top coffee table. Crafted from solid acacia wood, it features a clean-lined rectangular body set on a metal base with a black and gold finish. The mix of materials and finishes creates a high-contrast look with nods to retro designs. The table top lifts up, easily transforming into a dining- or desk-height surface, so it's ideal if you're maximizing your square footage. Two drawers and a hidden compartment under the tabletop offer versatile storage space. At 47'' long, this table is sized to fit most standard couches. No assembly required.