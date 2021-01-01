From frye
Frye Campus 14L
The classic Frye Campus 14L offers exquisite style for the perfect look. Handcrafted crunch leather upper with pull-on construction. Goodyear welt construction provides long-lasting durability. Smooth leather lining for a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Specially formulated insole offers superior cushioning. Stacked leather heel. Leather outsole with rubber heel tab for added traction. Made in the U.S.A. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.