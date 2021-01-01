Camptonville Sled Coffee Table
Description
Features:Adopt unique design concept, marble finish, perfect match with gold metal leg, improve the overall atmosphereSolid structure: Hard steel metal, solid metal support foot.Desktop materials: Select higher hardness MDF, unique marble veneer technology.Durable: Environmental protection metal powder coating, not easy to scratch.Structured, easy to assembleCoffee table/coffee table with marble table, champagne gold metal foot - metal legs with protective foot pad (champagne gold)Product Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: CreamBase Color: Champagne GoldTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Glass Type: Base Material: SteelBase Material Details: steekBase Metal Finish Application: Powder CoatedBase Manufactured Wood Type: MDFPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: YesMirrored: NoBase Type: SledQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 110Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: MarbleTray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Scratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesDS Metallic: GoldShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: YesBS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CALGreen Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: <