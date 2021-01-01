From gat whp.
Camping Side Table for Outdoor Picnic
Best Quality Guranteed. Table in bag This small patio table is compact, sturdy and light. Easy to carry as a shoulder bag. It will complement the folding beach chair. A must have for any outdoor event. Easy to assemble - outdoor folding small table folds in half and opens flat. Simply click the metal frame of the table top to the base. Assembles in less than a minute. No tools required. Multi functional indoor outdoor - lightweight folding round canvas picnic table is perfect for both indoor and outdoor activities. Picnics, BBQ, camping, grill, hiking, travel, tailgating, fishing, Garden, yard, beach or even around the house as a TV snack and game table. Great - the table top has 4 mesh cup holders which securely hold your drinks and prevent spills. Beneath the table top frame, there is another tier for extra space to hold snacks, food and games Great quality made with heavy duty washable 600 denier canvas with sturdy metal frame. Hold up