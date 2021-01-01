Madison Park Campbell Reversible Down Alternative Blanket, One Size , Gray

Advertisement
Wrap yourself in the soft lush comfort of the Madison Park Campbell Reversible Down Alternative Blanket. This blanket features a soft plush face that reverses to a solid microfiber, creating an incredibly rich look and feel. The down alternative filling is kept in place by box sewing to provide warmth and comfort for any season. Great for layering on your bed or for individual use, this reversible down alternative blanket adds a casual comfort to your space and is machine washable for easy care.Reversible solid microfiber to plush down alternative blanketSoft and warm for any seasonExcellent for layering or individual useBox sewing to secure fillingAvailable in Twin/TwinXL, Full/Queen, or King/Cal King sizeMachine washableFeatures: Washable, ReversibleFinishing Feature: BindingWarmth Factor: LightweightBed Size: Twin XlFill Weight: 11 oz. of FillMeasurements: 90 Length/Inches, 66 Width/InchesFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported