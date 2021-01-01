From threshold
Campaign Wood Writing Desk with Drawers Brown - Threshold
Whether you're looking for the perfect writing desk or craft desk, you'll love making the Campaign Desk from Threshold™ your top pick. This desk features a unique X-style frame and clean lines to give your room a modern feel. With three drawers, you can keep your desk accessories like writing utensils, notebooks, paper and more all stowed away and neatly organized. Place the desk on top of a shag rug for a rustic-modern style or go clean-cut with a neutral, sleek rug. Overall Width: 44 inches Overall Height: 30inches Overall Depth : 20 inches Height of Table top: 5.5inches Width of Middle Drawer box: 19.7inches Depth of Middle Drawer box: 13.2 inches Height of Middle Drawer box: 2.8inches Width of Middle Drawer front: 21.4 inches Height of Middle Drawer front: 3.9 inches Width of Side Drawer box: 8inches Depth of Side Drawer box: 9.1 inches Height of Side Drawer box: 2.8inches Width of Side Drawer front: 9.7 inches Height of Side Drawer front: 3.9 inches Color: Midtone Brown.