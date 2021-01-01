From seek refuge
Camp Tee - XL - Also in: S, L, XS, M
Your purchase makes a difference. The Camp Tee is an oversized box tee inspired by the story of a Syrian refugee. The Seek Refuge team was conducting informational interviews in Al Mafraq, Jordan, when a Syrian mother of 4 spoke the transformative words printed on the tee. She had been living in a tent for nearly 10 years after fleeing Syria. When asked what her hopes for the future were, her response was, " If He wants us to remain here for the rest of our lives, then we will do so. We accept what Allah wrote for us." The unshakable faith and bleak resignation that was expressed through those words have shaped our company and its values. We hope you appreciate this special piece and share its message with your friends.