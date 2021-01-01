From manhattan toy

Manhattan Toy Camp Acorn Owl & Fox Wrist & Ankle Baby Rattle Set Baby Toy

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This woodland themed wrist and ankle rattle set features the cutest owl and fox critters in the nursery Features ultra-soft plush fabrics and soft baby fabric hook and loop closure Attach to baby's wrist and ankles and watch as they learn that a Gentle shaking creates a pleasing rattle sound Features colorful, complementary fabric bands for additional tactile and visual exploration Wrist and ankle rattles suitable for ages 0 months and up; each rattle measures 7"L x 2.25"W x 1.25"H, Manufacturer: Manhattan Toy

