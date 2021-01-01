From novogratz
Novogratz Camilla Black Metal Canopy Queen Size Bed
The Novogratz Camilla Metal Canopy Bed has a design that will make you feel royal. The delicately designed metal frame has a vintage style that will add instant sophistication to your bedroom. The four canopy posts meet in the middle to create a piece that will make a beautiful statement and complement the rest of your room decor. The Camilla's all-metal frame includes side rails, additional center legs and secured slats to provide stability and durability. The secured metal slats also remove the need to purchase any additional box spring or foundation as they offer mattress support and breathability for long-lasting comfort. What's more, the mattress base is adjustable to allow you to convert it between a 6.5 in. and 11 in. clearance depending on you under bed storage needs. This means you will now have a place to store your seasonal clothing you can't seem to find the space for. Available in multiple colors, the Novogratz Camilla Metal Canopy Bed is offered in Twin, Full, Queen and King size. Mattress sold separately. Color: Black.