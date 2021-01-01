From mainstays
Mainstays Camfield 20 Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Silver Tableware Service for 4
Advertisement
The 20pc Cam field Flatware Set by Mainstays is great for everyday use, however stylish enough to entertain guests with. The mirrored finish will bring comfort and charm to your dinner table. Set includes 20 pieces total, with 4 complete place settings. Make the Mainstays Camfield 20 Piece Flatware Set the next addition to your dining arsenal. Set includes 20 pieces total, with 4 complete place settings. This attractive flatware set Includes: 4 Salad Forks, 4 Dinner Forks, 4 Dinner Knives, 4 Teaspoons, and 4 Dinner Spoons. The Mainstays kitchen collection focuses on colorful and decorative design applied to simple basics, keeping your daily life vibrant and efficient. This category includes such a wide variety of products that you may want to make a list of the kitchen items you need and use the product filters on the left side of the page to browse more efficiently. This way, you'll get to see all the relevant Mainstays kitchen products in each subcategory to find the best match for your lifestyle.