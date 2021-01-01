Kichler Camerena 16-Light Chandelier in Brushed Nickel

Advertisement
The Camerena™ 48.25" 16 light multi tier chandelier features a traditional style with its gently curled metal accents in Brushed Nickel finish and gorgeous bell shaped white scavo glass. The Camerena multi tier chandelier works in several aesthetic environments, including traditional and modern.Complete the look by adding coordinating pieces such as the Camerena Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel (43230NI) and the Camerena Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel (45421NI). Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as it is abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry.CSA UL Listed Dry.A dry location is an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness.