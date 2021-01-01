From franco sarto
Franco Sarto Camera
The Camera by Franco Sarto is this season's most styled and versatile espadrille; perfect for pairing with everything from shorts and skirts to your vintage skinnies. Square open toe construct with adjustable ankle strap closure. Platform style espadrille with a jute encased wedge heel. Suede, calf hair, leather, or synthetic upper. Real fur from a cow has been dyed and treated. Originated from Vietnam. Engineered with eco-conscious linings for enhanced softness and comfort. Polyurethane insole. Synthetic lining and outsole. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.