Mohawk Home Cameo Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Oriental Area Rug
Striated and distressed vintage florals are saturated in an overdyed multicolored palette of gold, red, navy, lavender purple, light blue and cream in Mohawk Homes Cameo Area Rug in Blue. Also available in runners, scatters, 5 x 8 area rugs, large 8 x 10 area rugs and other popular sizes, this designer area rug is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute.