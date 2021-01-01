From wildwood
Camelot 32.5" Table Lamp
Advertisement
Features:Material: AcrylicShade color: Light tanShade fabric: SilkProduct Type: StandardBase Color: White/GoldBase Material: PlasticBase Material Details: Base Shape: RectangularNumber of Lights: 1Bulb Included: Number of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 100Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Country of Origin: United StatesSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WayArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: PatternStyle: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Color: Light TanShade Material: SilkShade Material Details: Shade Shape: SquareCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: AcrylicSet Type: SingleSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:Max wattage: 100WSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty: