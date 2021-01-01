Sherpani Camden, Convertible Backpack Tote, Travel Backpack Purse, College Backpack, Laptop Backpack, Recycled Nylon Backpack, Crossbody Bags for Women Fits 15 Inch Laptop (Flint)

FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: The Camden has two exterior zipper pockets, two side water bottle pockets and a back luggage handle sleeve. There are two interior slip pockets, a laptop slip pocket, and an interior side water bottle pocket. This bag also has a key fob and a PU Key puller / key chain. We want you to love your Camden. If there are any product issues or defects, please contact us so we can make it right! 100% RECYCLED MATERIALS: Our recycled fabric is produced from certified Repreve material. Repreve turns recycled plastic bottles into a durable, lightweight, water resistant fabric. By purchasing the Camden since 2010, the Essentials Collection has recycled an estimated 3.2 million plastic water bottles and repurposed them into bags. RFID PROTECTION: This bag contains an RFID lining that prevents anyone from stealing your credit card or passport information from the outside of your bag, via hacking technology. COMFORT and FIT: The Camden is designed for functionality with a 50-inch removable, adjustable shoulder strap. This bag can be worn as a crossbody, tote or a backpack. We offer our bags in a variety of great colors so that you can express yourself and style, whether you use this bag for vacation, work, travel, business, school, outdoor adventure or other daily activities. Perfect as a gift for friends, coworkers, or the extraordinary women in your life. WARRANTY & DIMENSIONS: All of our bags come with Sherpani lifetime warranty. To submit a warranty claim or for more information contact us! Exterior Dimensions - 11" x 16" x 4.5", 25 Oz, 15 inch Laptop compatible, 17L capacity.