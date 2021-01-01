From legacy classic
Camden Heights Complete Queen Upholstered Sleigh Bed In Chestnut
Fabric Content: 100% Polyester|All beds feature bolt-on rails to ensure secure attachment and to prevent rails from accidentally unhooking.|.Camden Heights is a total home collection offering multiple options for bedroom, dining and occasional settings. Traditional elements combine with the medium-toned finish to create a relaxed styling that works in most settings. Soft curves and shaping, bun feet and stepped moldings add substance to each piece, without being overpowering or feeling too grand. Camden Heights resonates a timeless and comfortable appeal.The Chestnut finish on Acacia veneers with Antique Bronze knob hardware complete the look of this collection and allows it to work beautifully in numerous design themes and home styles. Each piece is perfectly scaled to fit most rooms. Modern functions on select items; such as felt-lined top drawers, cedar-line bottom drawers, silverware trays, USB outlets and more provide added value to Camden Heights.