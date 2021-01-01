Cambridge Teak Patio Sectional with Cushions

Ideal for smaller spaces, this 3-piece sectional sofa blends together a low-profile, streamlined silhouette with resilient materials. Each piece is crafted from solid teak wood, and leans into teak's natural resilience to weather, decay, and decay to make it ideal for your outdoor space. A low-profile silhouette with double sled legs and a slatted back give this chair its minimalist silhouette and updated take on outdoor style. Foam-filled cushions with removable white covers complement the streamlined design and add some extra padding to the seat. Includes three corner chairs.