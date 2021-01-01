Cambridge 83" Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions
Description
Features:Motion type stationaryStyle modern-contemporaryProduct Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend;Polypropylene/Olefin;100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Blue and Cream Stripe; 0201-64): 0201-64/BisqueUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Navy Solid; 0405-61): 0201-64/HoneyUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray Solid; 0358-88): 0201-64/DriftwoodUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray and Teal Stripe; 0216-53): 0201-64/BlackUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Beige Performance; 0863-93): 0201-64/VintageUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray Performance; 0863-84): 0201-64/JavaUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: White Performance; 0863-91): 0201-64/NaturalLeg Color: BlackPattern: Striped;Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Leg Wood Tone: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: Synthetic FiberBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: YesTufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: 100% BlendownToss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Fire Resistant: Arm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Loose backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: YesCushion Construction: FoamWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: CALGreen Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesISO 9000 Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: SCS Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: