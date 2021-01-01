From london fog
London Fog Black White Cambridge II Expandable Spinner
Advertisement
London Fog Cambridge Ii Expandable Spinner. The Cambridge II Expandable Spinner blends high-quality construction with timeless style for the ultimate travel companion. This expandable design features the London Fog signature lining and deluxe packing organizer to hold essentials securely in place. Two pockets keep your shoes separated from your clean clothes, while the zippered mesh pockets are ideal for holding small items. The eight low-profile recessed spinner wheels and ergonomic comfort grip locking trolley handle will have you gliding to your destination with ease. Comes in two sizes: 29-in. x 20-in. x 11.5-in. interior depth; 8.3-lbs. 25-in. x 18-in. x 10.5-in. interior depth; 7.5-lbs.