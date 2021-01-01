From threadbind
Cambridge Beige Area Rug
Features:Construction: Machine madeTechnique: Power loomedMaterial: 100% Plush heat set Polypropylene / OlefinOrigin: TurkeyNote: Please be aware that actual colors may vary from those shown on your screen. Accent rugs may also not show the entire pattern that the corresponding area rugs have. Additionally, rugs 8' x 10' and larger may ship Truck Freight.Color: BeigeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Primary Color: BeigePattern: Solid ColorStyle: Modern & Contemporary;Traditional;Rustic;IndustrialCountry of Origin: TurkeyColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Dimensions:Pile Height: 1Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'2"): 15Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'2"): 31Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'2"): 98Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'2"